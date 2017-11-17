Search continues for shooter of Baltimore detective

BALTIMORE (WHTM) – The search for a suspect in the killing of a Baltimore homicide detective is in its third day.
Sean Suiter, an 18-year veteran of the department and a resident of Conewago Township, in York County, died at a hospital Thursday. He was a married father of five and a former U.S. Navy officer.
Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said Suiter was investigating a 2016 homicide in West Baltimore with his partner on Wednesday when he saw a man acting suspiciously. He approached the man and was shot during a confrontation.
A $169,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the shooter’s arrest.
