Salvation Army of York kicks off Red Kettle Campaign

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The Salvation Army of York kicked off its Red Kettle Campaign Friday in Continental Square.

The iconic bell ringers and red kettles will be out at 20 locations throughout the York area until December 23.

The Salvation Army uses the money to help those in need throughout the year.

“I have heard a lot of stories from people who are adults now, and they told me that when they were children, that the only toy that they received at Christmas time was a gift provided by the Salvation Army,” said Dennis Camuti, with the Salvation Army of York.

The Salvation Army is also collecting coats and accessories for the winter. You can drop off toys for the Angel Tree, which helps kids ages one to 10, at 30 East King Street, York.

The organization collected more than 5,000 toys and 1,200 stocking stuffers for 2,100 kids in York County.

