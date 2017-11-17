Restaurant Report: Rodent droppings, old milk

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Department of Agriculture used the phrase “unfit for human consumption” in one of its recent inspections. It also found old milk, grease, and rodent droppings.

Sonic on East Main Street in Mount Joy was out of compliance with seven violations. The inspection report says the person in charge did not have adequate knowledge of food safety. There was old food residue, old milk splatter, mold and mildew in the food prep area, a “gross accumulation of slime” inside the soda nozzles, and utensils and equipment were not clean to sight and touch.

Bob Evans on Eisenhower Boulevard in Harrisburg was out of compliance with 12 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge did not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Parmesan cream was being stored at 67 degrees and had to be thrown out. A food employee was working at the grill without a prior hand wash, and there was an accumulation of dirt, food debris, and a “copious amount of grease.”

Lakeview Motel Restaurant and Lounge on Path Valley Road in Fannettsburg was out of compliance with 13 violations. The inspection report says a bag of celery offered up for sale was moldy, rotting, and “unfit for human consumption.” There were more than 50 rodent droppings in the facility, pots and pans may have been contaminated by rodent droppings and needed to be re-cleaned, and food requiring refrigeration was held at too warm of a temperature.

Establishments with no violations include Zeiderelli’s Pizza and Subs in Lemoyne, all schools in Susquenita School District, Double K Tavern on Jonestown Road in Harrisburg, and Carr’s Restaurant in Lancaster.

The Department of Agriculture has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.