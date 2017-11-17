Precision Shooting recalls crossbows

TUCSON, Ariz. (WHTM) – About 17,000 crossbows sold at Cabela’s, Bass Pro Shops, and other sporting goods stores have been recalled because they can fire unexpectedly.

Precision Shooting Equipment Inc. has received six reports of the crossbows firing unexpectedly, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said. No injuries have been reported.

This recall involves FANG XT, FANG LT and THRIVE archery crossbows sold from October 2016 through August 2017.

Consumers should stop using the crossbows and contact Precision Shooting for a free repair.

