Police officer reportedly shot, killed in western Pennsylvania

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A police officer had died after being shot Friday night in Westmoreland County, according to reports.

WTAE reports an officer was shot in New Kensington, prompting a large search for the suspect that involved multiple surrounding departments.

A heavy police presence in the 1200 block of Leishman Avenue followed the shooting.

Additional details about the developing situation were not immediately available.

