Police officer charged with wiretapping, oppression

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Gettysburg police officer is accused of making a secret video and audio recording of another officer without her permission.

Michael J. Carricato, 28, was charged Friday with violations of Pennsylvania’s wiretap law and official oppression, Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett said.

Carricato was wearing a body camera when he approached the officer, struck up a conversation, then followed her around the police station, according to charging documents. The recording is date-stamped Dec. 5, 2015.

The other officer, Brandi Courtesis, told detectives she did not know she was being recorded until she noticed the red light of the body camera was on. Carricato then admitted he was recording her.

Courtesis is no longer with the department. She named Carricato, the police chief, and the borough in a federal lawsuit that claimed her civil rights were violated when her complaints of sexual harassment were not taken seriously.

In the lawsuit she filed in February, Courtesis said Carricato began harassing her in the fall of 2015 by making sexual and derogatory comments about women with whom he’d had sexual relationships and sexual acts in which he had engaged.

Carricato was released on unsecured bail following his arraignment on the wiretapping and oppression charges. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 22.

