Police: Harrisburg man abused infant to near death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man is accused of inflicting traumatic injuries that left his 10-week-old infant near death, police said.

Jonathan Only was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children.

Only’s child had extensive head trauma and numerous other non-accidental traumatic injuries when it was taken to a hospital on Sept. 15.

Through further investigation and medical findings, it was determined Only had inflicted the injuries to the infant, police said.

