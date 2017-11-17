Plenty of sun today, rain Saturday, windy Sunday

Winds will continue to blow early today before diminishing this afternoon. Lots of sunshine is on tap for today thanks to a ridge of high pressure parked over Pennsylvania. Expect a cooler day too, with highs in the upper 40s. It will be a pleasant day and will remain dry. Tonight will bring increasing clouds ahead of the next rain maker. Temperatures will dip into the lower 30s overnight.

A large system will bring rain tomorrow and strong winds for Sunday. A steady southerly breeze develops tomorrow morning with showers arriving just after sunrise. Scattered showers will continue through the afternoon and evening before tapering overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning. Current rainfall amounts for Saturday will likely range from 0.25-0.50″. Cold air will dive southward Sunday morning which is when strong northerly winds will begin to sweep across the Commonwealth. Gusts near 40 mph with sustained winds between 15-25 mph are expected throughout Sunday with temperatures in the mid 40s. These winds will be strong enough to blow away objects such as decorations and trash cans. Monday continues breezy and chilly.

The outlook for Thanksgiving week shows little or no storm development with temperatures slightly cooler than average and plenty of sunshine. We’ll keep you posted!