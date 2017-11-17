Neil Young to release entire archive of recordings for free

The Associated Press Published:
Neil Young
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2015 file photo, musician Neil Young speaks during a session at the International CES in Las Vegas. Young, who performed in concert Sunday, July 19, at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction, appeared earlier with Democratic Gov. Peter Shumlin and donated $100,000 to a fund devoted to defending Vermonts genetically modified organism, or GMO, labeling law from legal challenges. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Neil Young will open his vast archive of music for anyone to listen to online for free next month.

The 72-year-old Canadian rocker has announced on Facebook that his archive will open on Dec. 1, the same day his new album “The Visitor” is released. Young promises that the free archive will allow fans to “visit and experience every song I have ever released in the highest quality your machine will allow.”

A note on the archive site says users will be able to view all of his released albums and ones currently in production. The archive dates to 1963, when Young made his first recording in Canada.

“The Visitor” will be Young’s second studio album recorded with Lukas Nelson’s band, Promise of the Real.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s