Local students raise money for classroom supplies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – North Side Elementary School in the Central Dauphin School District is taking part in the Race for Education.

The “jogathan” with students and staff involves going around the school playground for an hour.

The school set a goal of raising $30,000.

The money will be used to buy chromebooks, smart boards and other items for classrooms.

To donate, visit 99pledges.com/fund/nspride.

