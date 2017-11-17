Local students raise money for classroom supplies

WHTM Staff Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – North Side Elementary School in the Central Dauphin School District is taking part in the Race for Education.

The “jogathan” with students and staff involves going around the school playground for an hour.

The school set a goal of raising $30,000.

The money will be used to buy chromebooks, smart boards and other items for classrooms.

To donate, visit 99pledges.com/fund/nspride.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s