Huge fire breaks out at Pennsylvania senior living community

By Published:

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) – Firefighters are battling a massive blaze that has ripped through a senior living community in Pennsylvania.

The fire was reported around 11 p.m. Thursday at Barclay Friends Senior Living Community in West Chester, about 35 miles west of Philadelphia.

The fire quickly spread to multiple buildings, forcing residents to evacuate outside into the cold. News helicopter video shows dozens of residents lining up along the street, wrapped in blankets. Many are in wheelchairs.

Emergency crews have transported numerous people from the scene. There was no immediate word on any injuries.

It’s unclear what sparked the fire.

