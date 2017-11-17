How to get back money paid to scammers via Western Union

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – If you sent money to scammers through Western Union, you can now file a claim to get your money back.

The money transfer company paid $586 million to settle charges it looked the other way while agents were involved in fraudulent schemes. The charges were brought by the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice.

People who lost money to fraudulent lotteries, advance-fee loans, online dating and other scams should go to FTC.gov/WU to file a claim if they have not already done so.

Those who already reported their losses to Western Union, the FTC, or another government agency will receive a form in the mail from the claims administrator, Gilardi & Co. The form will have a claim ID and PIN to use when filing a claim online.

Filing a claim is free, so consumers should not pay anyone to file a claim on their behalf. No one associated with the claims process will call to ask for consumers’ bank account or credit card number.

