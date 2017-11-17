Harrisburg School District students create artwork for Children’s Tree at Governor’s Residence

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Some Harrisburg School District students helped create artwork that will decorate the Children’s Christmas Tree at the Governor’s Residence.

The third and sixth grade students from Ben Franklin Elementary School and Cougar Academy enjoyed cookies, hot cocoa, and made snowflakes with glue, glitter, and paper Thursday night.

“Our students are always receiving for the holidays. So it’s good they are giving back through their artwork and so many people will get to see it and be inspired by it,” said Dr. Sybil Knight-Burney, Superintendent of the Harrisburg School District.

The public is invited to tour the Governor’s Residence on Sunday, December 10.