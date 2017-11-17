Harrisburg Holiday Parade road closures

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Holiday Parade is Saturday, November 18 and drivers in the city should expect closures.

Starting Saturday at 7 a.m., the following roads will be closed:

Market Street to Second Street

Second Street to North Street

North Street to Front Street

Front Street to Market Street

Market Street Bridge to City Island

The roads will reopen around 3:30 p.m.

Parade-goers can get four hours of free street parking using the “LUVHBG” code in the ParkMobile App. There is also $10 special event parking at the Market Square garage.

The annual Holiday Parade in Downtown Harrisburg is a free parade featuring musical acts, floats, parade balloons and more.

Food trucks will be available on Market Street between Front & Second Streets.