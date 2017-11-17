Harrisburg Holiday Parade road closures

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Holiday Parade is Saturday, November 18 and drivers in the city should expect closures.

Starting Saturday at 7 a.m., the following roads will be closed:

  • Market Street to Second Street
  • Second Street to North Street
  • North Street to Front Street
  • Front Street to Market Street
  • Market Street Bridge to City Island

The roads will reopen around 3:30 p.m.

Parade-goers can get four hours of free street parking using the “LUVHBG” code in the ParkMobile App. There is also $10 special event parking at the Market Square garage.

The annual Holiday Parade in Downtown Harrisburg is a free parade featuring musical acts, floats, parade balloons and more.

Food trucks will be available on Market Street between Front & Second Streets.

