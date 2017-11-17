Harrisburg bridge work to close lane of I-83 North

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Repair work on the John Harris Bridge over the Susquehanna River will close the right lane of Interstate 83 northbound on Sunday.

The work at the Second Street exit is scheduled between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to a PennDOT news release.

Crews will also close the northbound exit ramp for Second Street. A detour will direct drivers to use Exit 44A for 13th Street to Paxton Street to Second Street.

To avoid delays, PennDOT says drivers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route.

