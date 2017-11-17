Former substitute teacher charged with institutional sexual assault

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Franklin County have charged a former substitute teacher with institutional sexual assault.

The Chambersburg Police Department on Friday announced the arrest of Connor E. Weibley.

According to police, the 22-year-old Shippensburg resident was investigated for his involvement with a female student at Chambersburg Area Senior High School.

He was also charged with corruption of minors.

Weibley was taken to Franklin County Jail.

His bail was set at $15,000 and he is awaiting a preliminary hearing on Nov. 28, according to court documents.

