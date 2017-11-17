Extraordinary Give helps organizations raise money

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s not every day that you see a T-Rex jamming to music played by a one man band in downtown Lancaster, but that was the case during a festive atmosphere for the Extraordinary Give on Friday.

“There are give days that happen across the nation and this give day gives about five times per capita more than the average give day,” Tracy Cutler, who is with the Lancaster County Community Fund, and one of the organizers of the Extraordinary Give, said. “We believe one of the things is about people coming together.”

In it’s history, the Extraordinary Give has raised more than $22 million for organizations in the Midstate.

This year more than 400 organizations took part in the event that’s billed as the largest day of online giving in the Midstate.

Most of the giving took place online, but the day brings out organizations who are looking to draw attention to their cause.

Some organizations get creative.

The Clinic for Special Children, which helps Amish and Mennonite children with genetic diseases, had a corn hole game set up in front of their table.

Every dollar of the money raised goes to different organizations in the Midstate.

The Lancaster County Children’s Alliance, which investigates allegations of abuse, said they’re seeing more cases and that’s why the Extraordinary Give is important to them.

“Our services are free. We provide so it not only helps the services we provide, but we’ve also outgrown our space,” Karen Melton, a forensic investigator with the alliance, told ABC 27 News.

To see the total amount given, or to donate, click here.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.