Ex-Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge remains in hospital

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Tom Ridge
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2012, file photo, former Pennsylvania Gov. and former Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge introduces Republican presidential candidate former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman during a campaign event, in Peterborough, N.H. Ridge was in critical condition Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, after undergoing an emergency heart procedure at a hospital in Austin. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – A spokesman says former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge remains in critical condition a day after undergoing an emergency heart procedure.

Ridge remained hospitalized Friday in Austin, Texas, where he had been attending the Republican Governors Association conference.

The 72-year-old Ridge was Pennsylvania’s Republican governor from 1995 to 2001, and a six-term member of Congress. He was at his hotel while when he called for help Thursday morning.

Spokesman Steve Aaron says Ridge underwent a cardiac catheterization at Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas. Aaron says Ridge has been responsive with physicians.

He was the first homeland security secretary, serving under President George W. Bush until 2005.

