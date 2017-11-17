East Petersburg Events: ExtraGive!

On November 17, the East Petersburg Events Committee will be taking part of the ExtraGive in Lancaster, to hopefully raise a little more for our stage and future developments. The Extraordinary Give is Lancaster County’s Largest Day of Giving. For the past five years, in just 120 hours of giving, the Extraordinary Give has raised $22.5 million for more than 500 organizations!

It is the mission of the East Petersburg Events Committee to sponsor and host community events, projects, activities, programs, and public improvements. These events are to be family friendly and of mutual interest to the visitors and residents of the Town of East Petersburg and which strengthen the Town by fostering Community Involvement and Spirit.

Find out how you can help them achieve their goal in the segment above or online at www.eastpetersburgday.com.