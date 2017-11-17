Cost of Thanksgiving meal drops

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Thanksgiving Day dinner for 10 is the lowest its been since 2013, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Every year, the farm organization surveys prices for holiday food items such as turkeys, sweet potatoes, stuffing and pumpkin pie mix.

This year, the organization found that a meal for 10 will cost an average of $49.12. It’s a 1.5% decrease compared to last year’s average of $49.87.

At some local grocery stores, turkeys are down 20 cents per pound. Part of the reason is that there have been no issues faced this year with the Avian Flu.

“It is truly one of those unusual years, usually we see some things up and other things down, this is one of those years they’re all the same or down,” said Scott Karns, owner of Karns Quality Foods stores.

Karns says its great for shoppers this year.

“They’re going to get a bigger meal for less money,” said Karns.

