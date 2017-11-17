Congressman: Tax overhaul will create jobs, increase wages

WHTM Staff Published:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker is optimistic the tax overhaul plan approved by the House will help everyone.

Smucker, a Republican who represents a majority of Lancaster County, is one of 227 House members who voted yes to the plan.

He said it provides relief for the middle class by putting more of their paychecks in their pockets, and it has incentives for businesses to reinvest back into the American economy.

“A number of economists have looked at this plan as well,” he said. “Not only will it create more jobs and create long-term sustained economic growth, but we’ll also see an increase in wages that, in addition to the more dollars into their pockets for paying less taxes, individuals in the middle class will see an increase in wages as a result of the plan as well.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s