Congressman: Tax overhaul will create jobs, increase wages

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker is optimistic the tax overhaul plan approved by the House will help everyone.

Smucker, a Republican who represents a majority of Lancaster County, is one of 227 House members who voted yes to the plan.

He said it provides relief for the middle class by putting more of their paychecks in their pockets, and it has incentives for businesses to reinvest back into the American economy.

“A number of economists have looked at this plan as well,” he said. “Not only will it create more jobs and create long-term sustained economic growth, but we’ll also see an increase in wages that, in addition to the more dollars into their pockets for paying less taxes, individuals in the middle class will see an increase in wages as a result of the plan as well.”