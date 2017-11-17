Christmas at Ironstone supports Brittany’s Hope

C&J Catering presents Christmas at Ironstone, a gift for Brittany’s Hope. This Holiday themed event includes rides and activities for every member of the family. Take a scenic wagon ride around a beautifully decorated ranch, including a sneak peek of the famous Star Barn’s new home. Join the team around the campfire and hum Christmas carols while making fresh, gooey S’mores or enjoy a free pony ride! Once you get cold, go indoors and decorate Christmas cookies or take your picture with Santa. This is a Holiday event your family won’t want to miss.

