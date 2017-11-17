Card drive set for trooper shot in traffic stop

By Published:
Cpl. Seth J. Kelly (Pennsylvania State Police)

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WHTM) – The Retired State Police Association of Pennsylvania has organized a card drive for a trooper who was shot several times during a traffic stop.

Corporal Seth Kelly was seriously injured in the shooting that followed a Nov. 7 traffic stop on Route 33 in Plainfield Township, in Northampton County. The 13-year veteran was reported to be in stable condition this week.

The association said the card drive will show Kelly how much people care about his well-being and recovery.

Any cards, store-bought or homemade, individual or a packaged together from a group, can be sent to:

Cards for Corporal Kelly
c/o PA State Police
654 Bangor Rd.
Nazareth PA 18064

