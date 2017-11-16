York County child services agency investigated after child’s death

Related Coverage Lawsuit: Child protection agency placed boy with known pedophile

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Kelly Williams would have been 4 years old this year. Instead of celebrating her birthday, her family released balloons in her memory.

Williams was killed in April in a homicide-suicide at her home on Greenbriar Road in Manchester Township. The 3-year-old lived there with her father Frankie Williams and her grandmother Tammy Williams. Police say Frankie Williams shot his daughter in the head, killed his mother, then took his own life.

Police said the killing was a pact between Tammy Williams and her son to keep Kelly Williams from her mother, who had filed for full custody.

ABC27 News has learned York County Children, Youth and Families was in the home twice before Kelly Williams was murdered, and a state inspection reveals the agency made mistakes. A Department of Human Services inspection report states that a caseworker who visited on Feb. 8 never walked through the home to check on the girl’s living conditions and never interviewed her. The agency also failed to follow up after Frankie and Tammy Williams refused drug tests.

Drug use was among the concerns reported to the agency, and after Kelly Williams’ mother left the home, the agency never tried to contact her to find out whether physical abuse allegations she made against Frankie Williams were true.

The child services agency declined our request for an on-camera interview.

It is not clear if there were any threats made against Kelly Williams’ life during its investigation. The agency did tell us the girl was not in custody at the time of her death and the case was not open for services.

So, what’s happening now?

The state is requiring the agency to take corrective actions. Caseworkers are undergoing training to enhance their skills, and supervisors are required to review a caseworker’s notes within 10 days to ensure all allegations have been addressed and documented.

