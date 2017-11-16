What’s Going Around: pink eye, tick bites and colds

Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics continued to see the expected surge in viral illnesses and colds.

They also have continued to see a steady increase in croup among the younger age groups.

Providers there saw a lot of sore throats, though only about 10 percent of the cases this week tested positive for strep.

Since sinusitis and ear infections often follow viral illnesses, they also continued to see high numbers of ear infection and sinusitis cases.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about coughs:

“Coughs can have a variety of sounds, ranging from dry and hard coughing to more of a seal-like bark to a very wet cough.

Though it’s important to use our ears when evaluating coughs in our kids, it’s more important to use our eyes to evaluate what the child looks like when coughing and how the cough affects the child’s ability to function.

The most important thing to look for in a coughing child is whether they seem to be struggling to breathe easily. A terrible-sounding wet cough coming from a child who is otherwise breathing easily, playing and eating fine is of much less concern than a child whose cough sounds much less severe though the child seems to be gasping and struggling to take a breath easily.

Also use your eyes to evaluate how quickly the baby or child is breathing. Sustained rapid breathing beyond a minute or two is concerning, as is the level of effort being used to breathe. If the baby or child seems to be expanding their chest or belly in an exaggerated way for more than a minute or two, the level of concern should rise.

As a parent, often your instincts will tell you that something isn’t right about how your child is breathing or coughing. In this season of increased coughs and colds, do not hesitate to call your child’s doctor with questions and concerns. As doctors, we would much rather answer your questions than have your child not get a needed evaluation.”

UPMC Pinnacle’s Heritage Pediatrics in Camp Hill is seeing a lot of bacterial conjunctivitis, or pink eye.

Conjunctivitis is inflammation of the lining of the eye that causes redness of the inside lining of the eyelids and/or the white part of the eye, giving the appearance of a “pink” eye. Bacterial conjunctivitis also causes a thick discharge that often leads to pasting or crusting of the eyelashes.

“This is very contagious and is spread through direct contact,” Dr. Kathleen Zimmerman said. “It is easily passed by younger children playing together and through sharing of toys and often seen in daycare settings.”

The best prevention is hand washing and avoiding rubbing of the eyes. It can be treated with antibiotic eye drops that need to be prescribed.

A red eye or eye with discharge should always be examined by a provider because there are other causes of red eyes including viruses, allergies, and less commonly, chronic systemic diseases.

“Pink eye can be associated with other infections, such as ear infections, so it is important to get an examination,” Zimmerman said.

This week, WellSpan Medical Group providers are seeing an increase in the number of upper respiratory viral infections. With the cold weather, families soon gathering for the holiday and people spending more time indoors, providers would like to remind everyone that techniques such as frequent hand-washing and coughing into the inside of your elbow can reduce the risk of infection. For addition information, click here. http://www.WellSpan.org <https://www.wellspan.org/health-library/Document.aspx?id=abq1346>.

The pediatricians of Penn State Children’s Hospital report a lot of cases of rhinovirus this week, the virus that causes the common cold.

And not exclusive to children, Providers at Summit Health’s Urgent Care clinics in Cumberland and Franklin counties are noticing a trend they attribute to hunters spending more time in the woods for deer season; they are treating a spike in the number of tick bites.

Providers are reminding hunters to take precautions; even though we’ve had chillier temperatures, tick bites are still common this time of year.

One of the best ways to protect yourself is to use an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET. After returning from the woods, it’s important to thoroughly check for ticks, because the earlier the tick is removed, the less you need to worry about the transmission of Lyme disease.

According to Physician Assistant Anna Mortzfeldt, patients who are sure the tick has not been attached for more than 36 hours and who have removed tick fully don’t need to be concerned about the transmission of Lyme.

If you are unsure how long the tick was attached or cannot get the tick off fully, you need to be evaluated by a medical professional immediately.

If you removed the tick fully but can’t confirm how long the tick was attached, you should see your doctor within 72 hours for prophylactic antibiotics.

If you wait longer than 72 hours, there is no testing that can be completed until four weeks after to check for Lyme disease.

Symptoms of tick-borne diseases include a red spot or rash near the bite site, a full body rash, neck stiffness, a headache, nausea, weakness, muscle or joint pain, fever, chills, and swollen lymph nodes.