VA to open new clinic; offers new transportation services

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lebanon VA Medical Center made two big announcements Thursday that will affect thousands of local veterans.

The first announcement is that a new state of the art facility will open in Mechanicsburg in March. The 2,500 square foot facility will include new health services.

The center will replace the Lebanon VA’s current satellite campus in Camp Hill. Patients will be notified when to start visiting the new location at 5070 Ritter Road.

The second announcement was about a new, free transportation service for veterans to get from their homes to VA centers in Lebanon and Cumberland County.

The Rabbittransit services are available now. You have to fill out a one-page application to participate.

The phone number for the transportation program is 1-800-632-9063.

