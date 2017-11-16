Tom Ridge in critical condition after emergency heart procedure

By Published: Updated:

AUSTIN, Texas (WHTM) – Former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge is in critical condition following an emergency heart procedure Thursday morning, his spokesman said.

Ridge was attending the Republican Governors Association conference at the JW Marriott Hotel in Austin, Texas, when he called hotel staff seeking medical assistance around 7 a.m.

He was taken by ambulance to Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas and underwent a cardiac catheterization procedure.

His spokesman said Ridge has been responsive to his physicians.

Gov. Tom Wolf said he and wife Frances are praying for Ridge and his family.

“We know Tom is a fighter and the Ridges should know that all of Pennsylvania is pulling for them as he recovers,” Wolf said in a statement.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s