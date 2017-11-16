Tom Ridge in critical condition after emergency heart procedure

AUSTIN, Texas (WHTM) – Former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge is in critical condition following an emergency heart procedure Thursday morning, his spokesman said.

Ridge was attending the Republican Governors Association conference at the JW Marriott Hotel in Austin, Texas, when he called hotel staff seeking medical assistance around 7 a.m.

He was taken by ambulance to Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas and underwent a cardiac catheterization procedure.

His spokesman said Ridge has been responsive to his physicians.

Gov. Tom Wolf said he and wife Frances are praying for Ridge and his family.

“We know Tom is a fighter and the Ridges should know that all of Pennsylvania is pulling for them as he recovers,” Wolf said in a statement.

