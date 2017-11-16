Student charged for assaulting teachers while nude

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department was sent to IU13 on Wednesday for an out of control student that reportedly assaulted teachers while nude.

Police arrived to find the student was locked in a classroom and two teachers were holding the door closed.

The student was completely nude and drawing on a board in the classroom, police said.

After a teacher tried to calm the student, the juvenile became aggressive and began attacking the staff, all while stripping his clothing off. A member of the IU13 staff had his t-shirt ripped off by the student, according to police.

Once officers from the Manheim Borough Police Department responded to assist, the student was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assaulted.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.