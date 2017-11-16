Senate bill adds tax break for family leave

WASHINGTON (AP) – A new tax break for businesses that give their workers paid family leave has been put into the Senate Republican tax bill now moving toward approval.

The proposal by Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., was included in a late revision to the bill written by Sen. Orrin Hatch, chair of the Senate Finance Committee. The panel is debating the bill, which cuts taxes for corporations and many individuals, and doubles the standard deduction. A House tax measure is expected to be voted on by that chamber Thursday.

The family leave provision would give employers a tax credit equivalent to a percentage of the wages paid to employees while on family or medical leave. The idea is to encourage paid time for employees for family responsibilities, relieving some financial pressure.