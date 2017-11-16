Protesters rally at Rep. Smucker’s office on eve of house tax reform, health care vote

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) Protesters gathered outside of U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s to protest his support of a tax reform plan that includes a change to the health care law.

House Republicans are set to vote on the plan Thursday that would repeal the Obamacare rule requiring people to have health insurance or pay a penalty. They will use the $338 billion that will free up, to pay for tax cuts.

Opponents argue the repeal would result in 13 million fewer people having insurance and drive up premiums.

“Representative Smucker’s a Lancaster county man just like I am. We were raised in this community and there are things that we share. So I can come down here and say, ‘Lloyd, this bill does not represent our community. If you want to represent us you have to reject this bill,’ ” said Ismail Smith-Wade-Lel, a Lancaster councilman-elect

President Trump wants to sign a tax reform bill into law before Christmas.