Police seek suspect in ATM skimming case

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are asking for help to identify a suspect in an ATM skimming case.

East Lampeter Township Police said a bank card skimmer was found on an ATM in the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway East on Sunday. The loose plastic cover with wiring was identical to the machine’s actual card slot.

Investigators released a photo of a suspect and asked anyone who recognizes her to call the police department at 717-291-2676.

Police also reminded people to be observant when using ATMs. Any signs of tampering such as loose parts and exposed wiring should be reported and the ATM should not be used if anything is suspicious.

