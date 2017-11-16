Police investigate threat against Gettysburg parade

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) – Federal officials are investigating a threat made against the annual Gettysburg Remembrance Parade in Pennsylvania.

Parade organizers are asking attendees not to bring backpacks or coolers to the events scheduled for this weekend. They also say people can’t carry caps, powder, ammunition or any other explosive devices.

The Gettysburg Borough Police Department said Wednesday they are working with state police and the FBI to ensure everyone’s safety.

Parade attendees are asked to report any suspicious activity to police.