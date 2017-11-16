Police investigate threat against Gettysburg parade

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) – Federal officials are investigating a threat made against the annual Gettysburg Remembrance Parade in Pennsylvania.

Parade organizers are asking attendees not to bring backpacks or coolers to the events scheduled for this weekend. They also say people can’t carry caps, powder, ammunition or any other explosive devices.

The Gettysburg Borough Police Department said Wednesday they are working with state police and the FBI to ensure everyone’s safety.

Parade attendees are asked to report any suspicious activity to police.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s