Paddlers reminded of cold weather life jacket law

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — With several days reaching the 50-degree mark this week, outdoor enthusiasts may be tempted to partake in more spring-like activities, including kayaking.

“We’ve had a warm fall,” said Devin Wynand of Shank’s Mare Outfitters. “Its been great. We’ve been getting people out on the water a little later than normal.”

Wynand warns that the fall fun comes with a mandatory safety requirement. The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission (PFBC) requires all boaters operating boats under 16-feet in length, and all canoes and kayaks, to wear a Coast Guard approved life jacket, also known as a personal flotation device (PFD). According to the commission, 80-percent of victims in boating related deaths in Pennsylvania were not wearing life jackets, and there is a much larger number of deaths during the cold weather months of November through April.

Wynand says boaters are no longer restricted by the cumbersome, old style “horse collar” pfd’s that made it difficult to paddle comfortably or hand a fishing rod or firearm. New styles are lighter, more functional and often more stylish. For instance, there are pfd’s designed specifically to fit women, and fishing-specific life jackets offer utility in the form of larger pockets for holding tool and tackle.

“You know, we’ll have duck hunters as well as fishermen are going to be out in the colder season trying to get that fall bite before the season ends,” said Wynand. “We’re huge proponents of wearing it all the time. My feeling is you should just wear it like a seat belt or helmet or something along those lines.”