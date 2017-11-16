Pa. court denies appeal in 1992 Lancaster homicide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania appeals court has denied a new trial for a convicted murderer serving life in prison for a 1992 shooting in Lancaster.

Superior Court denied James Pridgen’s most recent request on Wednesday, District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said.

Pridgen was convicted of first-degree murder for the killing of Colin Koulesser at an apartment in the 600 block of East End Avenue. He shot at a woman during an argument over his drug-dealing, and Koulesser, standing behind her, was shot in the head when the woman moved and avoided the shot.

Pridgen, 54, has filed for relief several times. He claims his conviction was improper and his sentence illegal.

Superior Court found the previous denials of appeal were without error, so his latest filing is too late.

