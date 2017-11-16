Owners announce plans for former Coakley’s Irish Pub site

Published: Updated:

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) Owners are set to announce plans to turn the site of a former popular bar into a micro-brewery and restaurant.

MML Bridge Street LLC purchased the former Coakley’s Irish Pub property at 305 Bridge Street in New Cumberland on November 8.

The group plans on creating a micro-brewery and restaurant in the primary space.

They also plan on leasing some of the other available spaces in the building.

Two businesses have already agreed to lease out space. Funtastic, a skateboard and snowboard retail shop will be a tenant. Dead Lightning, a retail rum and vodka distillery, will be in the building as well.

MML Bridge Street LLC will formally announce plans at a press conference Thursday, November 16 at 4 p.m.

