Middletown repeats as District Champions winning 49-0

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) The Middletown Blue Raiders have repeated as District III 3-A Champions in football, beating the same team both years.

In 2016 Middletown scored 48 points against Wyomissing. Thursday night, they did one better, in a 49-0 win to improve to 12-0 on the year.

Raider senior Brady Fox also broke the school’s all-time rushing record, surpassing his 2016 teammate Jaelen Thompson. Fox also scored 3 touchdowns.

Middletown lost in the 3-A state title game last season to Beaver Falls, their only loss in the last 27 games. The Raiders will play the winner of Friday night’s game between 12-0 Scranton Prep and 8-4 Loyalsock.