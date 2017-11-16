Inappropriate contact between teacher, student reported to Hummelstown police

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hummelstown Police Department is looking into allegations of inappropriate contact between a teacher and a student.

The department was contacted Wednesday by the Lower Dauphin School District about the allegations involving a male teacher and a former female student.

The teacher was suspended by the district, according to police.

No other details were immediately provided.

