Frederic Sage collections are described as contemporary with a twist and are intended for the modern woman. Frederic loves to take traditional designs and update them.

For example, many of his bridal rings feature twisting designs, split shanks, and exciting two-tone gold combinations. He does, however, have an array of diverse looks and price points to satisfy different tastes.

Frederic is joining us today along with Susan to walk us through some of his latest trends.