Harrisburg University announces plans for expansion project

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg University is requesting proposals for the financing and development for a $140 million Health Science Education Center.

University President Dr. Eric Darr says the project is a clear sign they plan on being a permanent fixture in Harrisburg.

“We are here for the long haul,” said Darr. “We will bring more jobs to the city and help transform downtown.”

Darr says they will solicit proposals to help fund and develop the project.

The 36-story complex will accommodate housing for more than 300 students and offer degree programs in nursing, pharmaceutical sciences and other health programs.

Darr says they plan on building at Third and Chestnut streets.

The plan is to have at least 200,000 square feet of educational space that will include a hotel, restaurant, fitness facility and conference center.

Darr says they hope to have their team in place by the spring, and they plan on breaking ground in 2019.

If there are no major delays, they expect construction to be completed by 2021.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.