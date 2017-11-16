Halifax superintendent says rumors about gun untrue

HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) – The Halifax Area School District calls rumors that circulated through the high school on Thursday about a gun “unsubstantiated” and “untrue.”

School officials received information early in the morning about a high school student that planned to bring a gun to the school.

That student was detained and the matter was thoroughly investigated. The allegation was unfounded, according to a statement from the district that was forwarded to ABC27 News by Superintendent Dr. Michele Orner.

Later in the day, a rumor began circulating that the student would harm participants at this weekend’s Mini-Thon.

That rumor was also determined to be untrue.

The statement reads in part, “We are certain this weekend’s Mini-Thon will be a rewarding and fun event as the Wildcats come together to help the 4-Diamonds families.”

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to contact Orner at 717-836-8846.

