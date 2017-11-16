Ex-police chief pleads guilty to stealing from social club

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A former police chief has admitted in court that he stole gaming tickets from a Harrisburg social club.

Howard Dougherty, 66, of Lemoyne, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Dauphin County Court to one count of theft by unlawful taking, the district attorney’s office said.

He was sentenced to 18 months of probation.

Police said Dougherty was president of Der Harrisburg Maennerchor social club when a surveillance camera recorded him stealing the tickets from a closet where the tickets were stored in May 2016.

Club members had installed an infra-red camera — which can record images in darkness — because they suspected someone was stealing tickets. Video from the camera showed Dougherty stuffing handfuls of tickets in his pockets, prosecutors said.

Authorities estimate he was caught on camera stealing nearly $200 worth of tickets.

Dougherty was previously the chief of the West Shore Regional Police Department and the former borough manager of Lemoyne.

