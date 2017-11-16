Dauphin commissioner Pries announces run for Congress

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County Commissioner Mike Pries is looking to become a congressman.

Pries announced Thursday he plans to run in the Republican primary in May. He wants to replace Republican U.S. Rep. Charlie Dent, who is not seeking re-election for Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District.

Pries has been a Dauphin County commissioner for the past 12 years.

The 15th district includes all of Lehigh County and includes parts of Dauphin, Berks, Lebanon, and Northampton counties. It stretches from Allentown to the suburbs east of Harrisburg.

