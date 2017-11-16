DA: Troopers justified in using deadly force in shooting

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Emergency personal respond to the scene where a Pennsylvania State Police corporal was shot in Northampton County, Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. The corporal was shot several times while exchanging gunfire with a suspect during a traffic stop Tuesday morning, and the suspect was also wounded, authorities said. (April Gamiz/The Morning Call via AP)

EASTON, Pa. (AP) – A prosecutor says Pennsylvania state troopers were justified in using deadly force in a roadside confrontation in which a trooper was shot last week.

Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli announced Thursday that the troopers were justified in shooting at 22-year-old Daniel Clary during the Nov. 7 struggle in Plainfield Township following a traffic stop.

Morganelli said video shows Clary breaking away from the troopers and reaching into his car, after which the prosecutor says he “comes out shooting” at the troopers, whom he called “sitting ducks.”

Morganelli said the troopers followed their training but used restraint during the violent encounter. Cpl. Seth Kelly, a 13-year veteran who was shot, is in stable condition. Clary was treated at a hospital and is jailed on attempted murder charges.

