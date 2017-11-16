DA: Trooper dragged on I-83 justified in fatally shooting driver

EMIGSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State Police trooper was justified in using deadly force when he shot and killed a 25-year-old Virginia man on Interstate 83 in York County a year ago, the district attorney said Thursday.

District Attorney Tom Kearney said Rasheem Singletary presented an imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury when he dragged the trooper along the concrete median on Nov. 15, 2016.

The trooper had stopped Singletary near the Emigsville exit because Singletary ducked down as if to avoid eye contact. He also was following the vehicle in front of him too closely and then made an improper lane change.

When Singletary was pulled over, he gave police a false name and was acting suspiciously. The trooper attempted to handcuff him until a dog arrived for a search, but Singletary pulled his arms free and ran back to his car.

Kearney said the trooper gave multiple commands to stop and then used a stun gun, but Singletary drove away with the trooper hanging onto the side of the car. When Singletary crossed into the left lane and drove close to the concrete center barrier in an attempt to crush or dislodge the trooper, the trooper fired 11 rounds, killing him.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.