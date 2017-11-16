Cigarettes, tobacco products accepted as fare on rabbittransit Thursday

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) Customers who hand in four cigarettes or other tobacco products to rabbittransit drivers on Thursday will get a free ride.

The “Four for your Fare” is an initiative organized by rabbittransit and WellSpan Health in honor of the Great American Smokeout.

Leaders at both companies are hoping the initiative will help encourage people to stop smoking.

The Great American Smokeout is a American Cancer Society campaign held every third Thursday of November.

According to the American Cancer Society, tobacco use is the single largest preventable cause of disease and premature death in the U.S.

Quitting can be hard. The American Cancer Society has resources on its website.