Breezy today, sunny tomorrow, rainy on Saturday

Today will bring partly sunny skies and breezy conditions as a front pushes through Pennsylvania. Some showers came through overnight ahead of the front, and more could pop-up during the day as the actual front swings through. Peeks of sun are likely this afternoon with temperatures warming into the lower 50s. The breeze will be the biggest story today, with winds whipping from the west at 10-20 mph. Most places will stay dry today, but a few stray showers can’t be completely ruled out. Tonight will bring clearing skies and colder temperatures, with lows dipping to around the freezing mark. It will still be a bit breezy overnight too. Tomorrow will bring lots of sunshine and highs topping off in the upper 40s. It will be a generally nice day with the breeze persisting. The weekend, unfortunately, goes downhill a bit.

Saturday will bring a more potent frontal system to Central PA that means scattered showers and breezy conditions. Highs will top off near 50 degrees. A quarter to a half inch of rain seems like a good bet for Saturday’s storm. Behind the front, Sunday will be cooler and windy with highs in the 40s. Sunday will bring a chance to dry things out a bit, but the winds will add a chill to the already colder air. Thanksgiving week starts off dry and sunny with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. At this point, Wednesday and Thanksgiving look dry too. With November being active so far, that is likely to continue, so stay tuned because things could change going into next week.