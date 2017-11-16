Breaking: Arrest made in double-murder of Harrisburg stepsisters

Kaliah Dearing, left, and Natasha Harner (submitted)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An arrest has been made in the double-homicide of two Harrisburg stepsisters.

Police Chief Thomas Carter told ABC27 that a suspect was arrested Thursday morning and charged with the killings. He did not release the person’s name.

Sources tell us the arrest followed a search warrant execution in the 1600 block of North Street in the city’s Allison Hill section.

Kaliah Dearing, 16, and Natasha Harner, 24, were found dead inside their home in the 2200 block of Logan Street last week. Family members said an older sister made the discovery.

Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick has said the young women were beaten and shot.

Gofundme accounts have been set up at https://www.gofundme.com/donations-for-kaliah and https://www.gofundme.com/natasha-harner-memorial-funds.

