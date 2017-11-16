Bon-Ton to close at least 40 stores

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. will close at least 40 stores next year, the retailer announced Thursday.

The York-based company said in a statement that its results in the third quarter fell short of expectations. Comparable store sales were down 6.6 percent from the third quarter of 2016.

Bon-Ton said closing the stores will enable it to move forward with a “more productive store footprint and redirecting capital expenditures toward investments designed to drive sales growth.”

The company did not announce which stores will close.

“We are working with our advisors to proactively engage with our debt holders to establish a sustainable capital structure to support the business,” the company said in a statement. “We believe that the actions we are taking position us to drive improved and consistent financial performance over the long term.”

“With our new merchandising initiatives in place and more seasonable November weather, we are already seeing a positive comparable store sales trend and believe we are well-positioned for a successful holiday season.”

