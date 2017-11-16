Baltimore police detective living in York County dies from shooting

BALTIMORE (WHTM) – A York County man employed as a Baltimore homicide detective has died a day after he was shot in the head during an investigation.

Sean Suiter, an 18-year veteran of the department, died at a hospital Thursday.

“It’s really sad to find out that he actually passed away today,” said Catalina Urresta, Suiter’s neighbor.

Neighbors told ABC27 News that Suiter lived in Conewago Township, near the village of Zions View.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said Suiter was shot Wednesday while investigating a 2016 homicide in West Baltimore with his partner. He said Suiter saw a man acting suspiciously, approached him with his badge visible on his waist, and was shot during a confrontation.

“Every morning when we used to see him weekends, he was doing something outside of his garage door. We always passed and said hello, hi, and he was really polite,” Catalina Urresta said.

15-year-old Jessica Urresta knows one of Suiter’s daughters.

“He used to work really hard, and now that I heard about him passing away, it’s very depressing to hear about,” Jessica Urresta said.

“I don’t really know why this happened, but I think it’s not fair. Only God knows why these things happen,” Catalina Urresta said. “I feel very sorry for the family.”

Police are still looking for the shooter. A $169,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the shooter’s arrest.

“The shooter knows what he did, and he knows who he did it to — a Baltimore police detective,” Davis said at a news conference. “Sixty-nine thousand dollars is the reward that is being offered to anyone with information that can help us solve this case. It shouldn’t 69 cents.”

The police department said Suiter, a married father of five, was a former U.S. Navy officer.

