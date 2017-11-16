Baltimore detective living in York County dies from shooting

BALTIMORE (WHTM) – A York County man employed as a Baltimore homicide detective has died a day after he was shot in the head while conducting an investigation.

Sean Suiter, an 18-year veteran of the department, died at a hospital Thursday.

Neighbors told ABC27 News that Suiter lived in Conewago Township, near the village of Zions View.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis says Suiter was shot Wednesday while investigating a 2016 homicide in West Baltimore. He said Suiter saw a man he recognized, approached him, and was shot during a confrontation.

Davis said the suspect might have been wounded in the confrontation.

He said Suiter, a married father of five, was a former U.S. Navy officer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

